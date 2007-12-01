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  • The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips

    Philips Avent Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

    SCD151/50

    The essential carry bag for short trips

    Designed for a quick trip to the shops or to visit a friend for a couple of hours, this essential stylish bag in premium quality, wipe-clean microfibre, accomodates a feed and change for baby and has an internal pocket for personal items.

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    Philips Avent Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

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    The essential carry bag for short trips

    Easy pack - Easy carry

    • Red
    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

    Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

    Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

    Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

    Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

    Wide adjustable shoulder strap

    The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Baby changing mat
      1  pcs
      CompactBag
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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