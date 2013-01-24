Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Newborn Starter Set

SCD234/07
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD234/07
    Overall Rating / 5

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sets
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      For healthy, active feeding

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      Built-in valve

      Built-in valve

      The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
        2  pcs
        Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow teat
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
        4  pcs
        Newborn Soother
        1  pcs
        Bottle and teat brush
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Feeding Bottle 125 ml
      • Feeding Bottle 260 ml
      • Bottle and teat brush
      • Extra soft, newborn flow teat
      • Extra soft, Slow Flow Teat
      • Newborn soother

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.