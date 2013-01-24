Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Breastfeeding Solutions Set

SCD241/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Everything you need to breastfeed longer Everything you need to breastfeed longer Everything you need to breastfeed longer
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    SCD241/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Everything you need to breastfeed longer

    Includes Out and About Breast Pump Set, Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Feeding Bottles, Breast Pads, Breast Shells, Nipple Protectors, Nipple Cream and more

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    Everything you need to breastfeed longer

    Includes Out and About Breast Pump Set, Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Feeding Bottles, Breast Pads, Breast Shells, Nipple Protectors, Nipple Cream and more

    Everything you need to breastfeed longer

    Includes Out and About Breast Pump Set, Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Feeding Bottles, Breast Pads, Breast Shells, Nipple Protectors, Nipple Cream and more

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    Everything you need to breastfeed longer

    Includes Out and About Breast Pump Set, Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Feeding Bottles, Breast Pads, Breast Shells, Nipple Protectors, Nipple Cream and more

    Similar products

    See all unmapped
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Everything you need to breastfeed longer

      A convenient feeding set

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      Heats safely and evenly

      Heats safely and evenly

      Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

      Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

      BPA is Bisphenol-A. This product uses Polyethersulfone (PES), which is BPA-Free and has a natural honey-coloured tint.

      Gently stimulates fast milk flow

      Gently stimulates fast milk flow

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Out and About Manual Breast Pump Set
        1  pcs
        Electric Steam Steriliser
        1  pcs
        Electric Bottle Warmer
        1  pcs
        Classic Bottle 4 oz
        1  pcs
        Classic Bottle 9 oz
        1  pcs
        Magic Cup (200 ml/7 oz)
        1  pcs
        Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
        11  pcs
        Silicone soother
        2  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        40  pcs
        Washable breast pad
        6  pcs
        Breast Shell
        2  pcs
        Nipple Protector
        2  pcs
        Moisturising Nipple Cream
        1  pcs
        Guide to breastfeeding DVD
        1  pcs
        Bottle and teat brush
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.