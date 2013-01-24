Home
Translucent Pacifiers

SCF120/42
Avent
  • Orthodontic Orthodontic Orthodontic
    Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.

      Orthodontic

      Stylish design, crystal clear look.

      • 0-3m
      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends up upside-down in the mouth.

      User-friendly silicone teats

      User-friendly silicone teats

      Silicone is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby.

      Snap-on protective cap

      Snap-on protective cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

      Security ring handle

      Security ring handle

      For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

      Shield ventilation holes

      Shield ventilation holes

      Ventilation holes in the shield prevent saliva build-up and reduce the risk of skin irritation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        2  pcs
        Snap-on protective cap
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

