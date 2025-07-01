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2 year warranty
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
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How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
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