Extra airflow for sensitive skin
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits
Flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.
Silicone is taste and odour-free, so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby.
To keep sterilised teats hygienic
For easy removal of the Philips Avent soother at any time
Extra air holes in the shield allow more air to flow behind and around the soother for greater comfort, which is ideal for baby's sensitive skin as it reduces saliva build-up and the risk of skin irritation
