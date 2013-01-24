Home
Teat travel pack

SCF139/02
  Keeps Avent teats sterile for up to 24 hours
    Philips Avent teat travel pack SCF139/02 is extremely useful to keep teats sterile until you need them to feed your baby.

      Keeps Avent teats sterile for up to 24 hours

      Ideal teat for travel

      Ideal for travel

      Assemble the Philips Avent teat travel pack immediately after removing from steriliser. Teats will stay sterile for up to 24 hours. Ideal for when you are on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Dome cap
        2  pcs
        Screw ring
        2  pcs
        Sealing base
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.