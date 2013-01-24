Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Trainer handles for cup

SCF142/00
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    SCF142/00
    Find support for this product

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help with independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles. Available in green and orange.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help with independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles. Available in green and orange.

    Similar products

    See all toddler-feeding
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      For independent drinking

      Easily removable cup handles

      Contoured shape

      For little hands to hold comfortably

      Easy to fit and remove

      Cups can be used with or without handles

      Interchangeable

      Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips Avent Feeding Bottles and Cups

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Trainer handles
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        4 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.