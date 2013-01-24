Hard spout
With easy-sip and easy to clean Magic valve. The perfect non-spill spout for toddlers. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hard spout
With easy-sip and easy to clean Magic valve. The perfect non-spill spout for toddlers. See all benefits
Hard spout
With easy-sip and easy to clean Magic valve. The perfect non-spill spout for toddlers. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hard spout
With easy-sip and easy to clean Magic valve. The perfect non-spill spout for toddlers. See all benefits