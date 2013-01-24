Home
Hard spouts

SCF147/87
    Philips Avent Hard spouts

    SCF147/87
    Hard spout

    With easy-sip and easy to clean Magic valve. The perfect non-spill spout for toddlers.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hard spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      12 m+
      Green
      2-pack

      Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage

      Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down

      Technical Specifications

      Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      What is included

        Toddler spout
        2 pcs

