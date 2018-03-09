Search terms

Philips Avent

Natural Trainer Cup

SCF262/06
Avent
Avent
  Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
    Philips Avent Natural Trainer Cup

    SCF262/06
    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Our new Natural trainer cup helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar teat.

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      • Natural
      • 150ml / 5oz
      • Medium flow teat
      • 4m+
      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      This cup is BPA free*

      This cup is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural cup is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

