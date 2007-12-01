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  • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/26

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

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    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use

    • 220-240V
    Effective sterilization

    Effective sterilization

    Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

    Fast and easy to use

    Fast and easy to use

    Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

    Large capacity

    Large capacity

    Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

    Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

    Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

    Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
      Weight
      1.575  kg

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
      2  pcs
      Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
      2  pcs
      Measuring jug
      1  pcs
      Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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