Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.
Once the sterilisation cycle has been completed, the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Steriliser will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.
With the Philips Avent Electric Steriliser you can sterilise contents in as little as 8 minutes
The Philips Avent Electric Steriliser is very easy to use. Just add water, load the steriliser with the contents you would like to sterilise and switch it on.
Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
What is included
Power
Development stages