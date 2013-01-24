Home
Philips Avent

Digital Steam Steriliser

SCF276/42
Avent
Avent
  Always ready when you are
    Philips Avent Digital Steam Steriliser

    SCF276/42
    Always ready when you are

    The Philips Avent Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      Always ready when you are

      Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilisation

      • 220-240 V
      Advanced digital display and sound alerts

      The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilisation is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the steriliser with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilising has been completed accurately and reliably.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

      The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Steriliser takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats and dome caps.

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

      Just add water, load and select the mode

      Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Steriliser is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the steriliser with your bottles, breast pump or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilising cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilising, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the steriliser overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this steriliser will make the daily sterilising task easier.

      Keeps contents sterile day and night

      This advanced steriliser makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilise the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Steriliser will automatically re-sterilise the contents.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

      Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.609  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

