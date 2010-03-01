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  • Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly.

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF300/20

    Express more. Quickly.

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    See all benefits

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    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

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    Breast pump inspired by nature

    • Includes 4oz bottle
    Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

    Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

    Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

    Easy to assemble and use

    Easy to assemble and use

    Quiet and portable.

    Clinically proven

    Clinically proven

    Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

    The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      1  pcs
      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Newborn nipple travel pack
      1  pcs
      Manual breast pump
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
    • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

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