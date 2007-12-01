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  • Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup
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    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.

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    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    Non-spill, easy-sip

    • 200ml
    • 6m+ Soft Spout
    Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

    Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

    The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

    Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

    Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

    The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

    Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

    Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

    The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

    Measurement scale on the cup

    Measurement scale on the cup

    Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

    Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

    Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

    Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

    Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

    Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

    Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      1  pcs
      Magic Cup (200 ml/ 7 oz)
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 - 12 months

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