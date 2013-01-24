Hygiene on the go
The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from See all benefits
The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side
The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup
Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles
Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your child's drink
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range; attach directly to breast pumps or use a teat instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup
