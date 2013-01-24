Home
SCF602/42
    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    Avent Magic is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet is easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the Feeding Bottles so they become spill-proof too.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      • 260 ml
      • 12m+ Toddler Spout
      • With handles
      Easy to grip, removable handles

      Easy to grip, removable handles

      Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage

      Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Toddler spout
        1  pcs
        Magic Handles
        1  pcs
        Magic Cup (260 ml/9 oz)
        1  pcs

