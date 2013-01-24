Home
    Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Avent teat with petal design

      • 1 Bottle
      • 9 oz/260 ml
      • Slow flow teat
      • 1m+
      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Available in different sizes

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2 oz/60 ml, 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA-free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA-free*
        Capacity
        9  oz

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        • Decoration

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easily combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra-soft and flexible teat

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

