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Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
With the Philips Avent Classic+ nipple, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce over eating and spit-up.The unique valve flexes to allow air into the bottle, promoting healthy, active feeding and reducing fussing and colic.*See all benefits
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Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.
This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)
The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
We advise to use the Classic nipple with Classic baby bottles only.
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