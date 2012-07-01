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    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 2 Bottles
    • 9oz/260ml
    • Slow flow nipple
    • 1m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Available in different sizes

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

    Compatible with Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    Trusted by moms since 1984

    Since 1984, Philips Avent has been designing and manufacturing products that are inspired by nature and have been developed through extensive research and clinical trials.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*
      Capacity
      9oz/260ml

    • Functions

      Latch on
      Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Advanced anti-colic system
      • Extra soft and flexible nipple
      • Natural latch on

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

    • Variations in bottle design

      Color
      Clear

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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