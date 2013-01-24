Home
2-in-1 healthy baby food maker

SCF870/20
  • Nutritious baby meals made easy Nutritious baby meals made easy Nutritious baby meals made easy
    Nutritious baby meals made easy

    Easily prepare nutritious homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat, and then simply lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required! See all benefits

      • Healthy steaming
      • Steam and blend in one jar
      • Weaning advice and recipes
      Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

      Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

      From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

      You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

      From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

      From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

      12 age-appropriate recipes to support weaning

      Together with our paediatric nutritionist and child psychologist, we've created 12 age-appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to establish good, lifelong eating habits.

      Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

      Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep up with your baby as he grows. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.

      Easy water filling, intuitive settings and few parts to clean

      Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

      Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

      This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

      Beep alert notification

      No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Turkey
        Yes

      • What is included

        Steamer/blender
        1
        Spatula
        1
        Measuring cup
        1
        Recipe booklet
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Safety
        Safety lock system for lid and bowl detection
        Capacity
        800 (solids)/450 (liquids)  ml
        Speed
        1
        Water tank volume
        200 ml
        Cord length
        70  cm
        Colour/finishing
        White/Green

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        2
        Product dimensions
        16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
        Product weight
        2  kg

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 6 months +
        • 1 year +
        • 6–12 months

