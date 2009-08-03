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  • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands

    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

    SCF894/01

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.

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    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

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    Fits little mouths & hands

    Teether that helps soothe teething pain

    • Stage 3
    • Teether for back teeth
    Easy to clean with warm water

    Easy to clean with warm water

    This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn’t allow to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!

    Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

    Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

    This gel filled teether can be cooled in refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby’s teething pains. The different textures also gives varying levels of pressure to suit your baby’s liking.

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

    Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

    Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

    Colorful and playful features to encourage play

    Colorful and playful features to encourage play

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      Helps soothe teething pain
      Yes
      BPA free
      Yes
      Hygienic
      Yes
      Colorful to encourage play
      Yes
      Cools and massages gums
      Yes
      For back teeth
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Malaysia
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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