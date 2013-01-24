Home
Ultrasonic Humidifier

SCH580/20
    Philips Avent Ultrasonic Humidifier

    SCH580/20
    Overall Rating / 5

    A healthy climate for your baby

    The humidity level of an environment plays a vital role in overall wellbeing. To give your baby's immune system the best start, it will help to monitor the humidity level of his/her immediate environment.

    Philips Avent Ultrasonic Humidifier

    A healthy climate for your baby

    A healthy climate for your baby

    Philips Avent Ultrasonic Humidifier

    A healthy climate for your baby

      A healthy climate for your baby

      Helps sustain a comfortable humidity level

      Prevents mucous membrane irritation

      By creating a comfortable humidity level, the ultrasonic humidifier helps protect your baby against sore throats and irritation to the mucous membrane. This has a positive effect on building up resistance to infection.

      Helps maintain baby-soft skin

      Adding moisture to the air helps to keep your baby's delicate skin healthy and soft.

      Monitor the ideal humidity and temperature

      A hygrometer and thermometer handset is included to allow you to monitor and maintain the ideal humidity and temperature levels in your baby's room. (Ideally, between 16 and 20°C with a relative humidity of 40 to 60%).

      Adjustable mist output

      Simply set the mist output to suit day-to-day conditions and your baby's needs.

      No condensation due to ultrasonic vaporation principle

      A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature.

      Completely safe, cool mist output

      A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature and is totally safe for your baby.

      Your baby can sleep peacefully due to silent operation

      Thanks to the silent operation of the humidifier, your baby can sleep peacefully.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Noise level
        < 35  dB
        Temperature measurement range
        -10-40  °C
        Relative humidity range
        20% - 80%  RH
        Evaporation technology
        Ultrasonic
        Evaporation output
        250  ml/h
        Water tank volume
        2  l

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power consumption
        35  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        Ø 240 x 330  mm
        Product weight
        3.3  kg

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

