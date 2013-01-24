15 hours of play time with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) ensures that the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours of play time with ANC on, and 18 hours of play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.