If your toothbrush vibrates too powerfully, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
1. Getting used to an electric toothbrush.
Our electric toothbrushes use strong vibrations to clean your teeth. The vibrations are stronger than a manual toothbrush. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.
2. Reduce the intensity level.
You can choose between three vibration intensities; high, medium, and low. If you find the vibrations too strong, reduce the intensity level. You can do this during brushing by clicking the intensity level button.
3. Check if EasyStart is on.
If your toothbrush comes with the EasyStart feature, check if it is turned on. EasyStart slowly increases the vibration level during the first 14 brushing sessions. It can feel the vibration is lower at the start and stronger at the end of the brushing cycle.
You can turn off the EasyStart feature by:
Put the toothbrush on the charger.
Press and hold the mode/intensity and power button at once.
The toothbrush will beep once to confirm it is turned off.
Are you still having issues with your toothbrush?
If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.