Search terms

Philips support home

Philips warranty

To check the warranty policy, period and terms for your product, please choose from below categories.

Select the product group of your product:

Personal Care

Toothbrushes, shavers, IPLs and accessories

Mother & Child Care

Baby bottles, warmers, monitors & thermometers

Household products

Vacuum cleaners, coffee, air care, kitchen, garment care, water care

Sound and Vision

TV, monitors, video, audio, communication and accessories

Lighting

Philips Hue and consumer lighting

Health

SmartSleep, Sleep, asthma

Automotive

Automotive lighting

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.