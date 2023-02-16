Alarm Management Solutions

Survey results after using Alarm Advisor software. Agreement on the 5-point Likert scale pre-vs post-implementation was 63.3% vs. 41.9%; P=0.026
Using Alarm Advisor may help reduce the number of arterial pressure alarms in a medical ICU
Using Alarm Advisor may help reduce the duration of respiratory rate alarms in a medical ICU
Through a collaboration with patients, clinicians and world-leading sound experts, Philips took a fresh look at monitor alarm sounds. This led to a set of enhanced and prioritized alarm sounds that are more pleasing to the ear, while still serving the needs of the caregivers.
*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability
Alarm customization software is associated with a reduction in alarms.1 This feature keeps track of how clinicians are responding to patient alarms and help them adapt alarm limits specifically to them.
Through Philips Clinical Insights Manager, your team has access to Alarm Insights Manager, which transforms your alarming data into actionable insight and helpful visual tools so you can create a strategy for a more healing environment.
Philips Event Notification system, combined with the Care Assist app, allows clinicians to see live patient data and use "act anywhere" capabilities within the hospital network – including acknowledging alarms and taking vitals (Philips devices only) – from their mobile device.
Using a data-driven approach, Philips consultants work with your clinicians to generate meaningful alarm data insights, develop and implement alarm management best practices to manage the stressful and noisy healing environment.
“The alarms project has reduced noise pollution and improved patient safety within the unit.“
Dr. Delannoy, resuscitation physician at Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing
Dr. Delannoy,
resuscitation physician at Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing
Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Ruppel, H., De Vaux, L., Cooper, D., et al. Testing physiologic monitor alarm customization software to reduce alarm rates and improve nurses’ experience of alarms in a medical intensive care unit. PloS one. 2018;13(10): e0205901.
[2] Graham KC, Cvach M. Monitor Alarm Fatigue: Standardizing Use of Physiological Monitors and Decreasing Nuisance Alarms. Am J Crit Care.2010;19(1):28-34Epstein ML, et al. AAMI Foundation. 2016. Date Accessed May 5, 2023. www.aami.org/docs/default-source/foundation/alarms/2016_si_nch_fighting_alarm_fatigue.pdf
[3] *Bi-directional control to initiate measurements and take action for Philips devices only
*When configured to work with Philips PIC iX 4 Event Notification and Philips monitors, Care Assist becomes part of an alarming system that meets current IEC 60601-1-8 alarm safety standards
[1] Ruppel, H., De Vaux, L., Cooper, D., et al. Testing physiologic monitor alarm customization software to reduce alarm rates and improve nurses’ experience of alarms in a medical intensive care unit. PloS one. 2018;13(10): e0205901.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.