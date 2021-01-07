You can add liquid floor cleaner or warm water into the tank of your Philips Stick Vacuum. Read along for some simple tips and tricks.
Can I add floor cleaner or warm water into the tank of my Philips Stick Vacuum?
Adding floor cleaner into the water tank
If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the water tank of your Philips Stick Vacuum with water. Then add the quantity of liquid floor cleaner indicated on the bottle. As the water tank capacity is relatively small, you only have to add a few drops.
Adding warm water into the water tank
You can put warm water or cold water into the water tank. You can basically use water of the same temperature you would use for wet mopping your floor manually.
Note: It is not necessary to use distilled water. Since the water inside the appliance is not heated, no scale buildup takes place inside. You can use normal running water.