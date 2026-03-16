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Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

Published on 16 March 2026

Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
 
Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.

Collection of click on brush heads

Click-on brush heads

The click-on brush head fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes. 

 

Product nameModel number
1000-4000 PC0810, HX364x, HX365x, HX366x, PC0815, HX367x, HX368x, HX369x
ProtectiveClean / Optimal CleanHX680x, HX681x, HX682x, HX683x, HX684x, HX685x, HX686x 
ExpertClean / ExpertResults

HX960x, HX961x, HX962x, HX751x 

5000 - 7000 HX710x, HX711x, HX740x, HX741x, HX742x
DiamondCleanHX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938x, HX939x
DiamondClean 9000HX991x
DiamondClean SmartHX992x, HX993x
Prestige 9900HX999x

 

OHC Brush heads 3 in 1

Kids brush head

Our Kids brush heads are designed for children's brushing; however, they do fit on all click-on toothbrushes.

 

Product nameModel number
Sonicare For KidsHX6320, HX6340, HX6350
Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet EditionHX360x

 

Philips One brush heads

The Philips One and Philips One for Kids have unique brush heads that only fit on Philips One devices.
 

Product nameModel number
Philips OneHY110x, HX120x
Philips One for KidsHY111x

 

Screw-on brush heads

Our older Essence and Xtreme Sonicare toothbrushes use a larger, screw-on brush head.

 

Product nameModel number 
XtremeHX3300, HX3500
Essence / Essence+HX5610, HX5611, HX5620, HX3230x, HX3260x

 

Essence BH

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3641/01 , HX4001/20 .

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