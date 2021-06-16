Home
HC5630/15 Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?

If you are wondering, what do the lights and symbols on your Philips Male Grooming device mean, then please read our answer below.
 

Charging indications

Most Philips Hair Clippers and Trimmers have charging indications and lights on them to indicate when your device needs to be charged and is fully charged. Depending on the device you own the charging indications may be displayed in many different ways, as shown in the image below.
Some grooming devices do not have any charging indication on them. In that case, check the product's charger to see if has a light on it. This light lights up when the charger is connected to the power supply. For these products, follow the advised charging time as instructed in the user manual.

Philips Groomer charging indications

Travel lock

Some grooming devices come with a travel lock functionality to prevent your groomer from turning on by accident while travelling.
To activate the travel lock press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds. The lock symbol will flash briefly to indicate that the device is locked now. If you try to switch it on it will not work, rather the travel lock symbol will flash to remind you to deactivate it. 
To deactivate the travel lock you can again press and hold the power button for 3 seconds. The symbol will again flash briefly and then the groomer will turn on. 

 
Philips Groomer travel lock

Turbo mode

Some Philips Hair Clippers and Multigroomers are equipped with a Turbo Mode. This is usually indicated with a T shaped symbol on the clipper. Press this button when you need extra power from your clipper. This can be useful when you are trimming very thick hair.
 
Philips Groomer Turbo Mode

Quiet mode

Some Philips Hair Clippers have the symbol of a baby printed on them. This is the quiet mode, which you can use while trimming your child’s hair. This reduces the noise coming from the machine and helps keep children calm while clipping their hair.
 
Philips Groomer Quiet Mode

Oil reminder

If you see the image of an oil drop flashing on your grooming device, this is a reminder for you to oil your groomer. You should regularly clean and oil your groomers with the oil provided in the package or sewing machine oil. 
Depending on the grooming device you own, you may find other symbols printed or flashing on it. For more information regarding your exact model please refer to the user manual or contact us.

Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
Philips Groomer oil reminder
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
