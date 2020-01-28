Philips AVENT - Breastfeeding in public

Leaving the house with a new baby can feel like a mammoth task. But if you feel the need to hide away at home whenever your baby decides they’re hungry then you're likely to feel even more tied down or isolated. And this is a time when you could both benefit from trips out and socialising.

The first thing to remember is that most new mothers have been through the same thing, and that it’s perfectly acceptable to breastfeed your baby when you’re outside the home. Many mothers find that often people are not even aware they’re breastfeeding and think you and your baby are just having a cuddle.