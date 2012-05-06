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    Philips Avent Comfort Manual breast pump

    SCF330/60

    More comfort, more milk naturally

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

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    Philips Avent Comfort Manual breast pump

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    More comfort, more milk naturally

    Breast pump with soft massage cushion

    • Natural
    • Includes 4oz bottle
    Soft massage cushion with warm feel

    Soft massage cushion with warm feel

    Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

    Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

    Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

    Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

    Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

    This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

    Compact lightweight design

    Compact lightweight design

    The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to position. Its ergonomically shaped handle offers a comfortable hold and full control when expressing milk. Being small and lightweight means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

    Easy cleaning thanks to the small number of separate parts

    Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. All parts are dishwasher proof.

    Easy manual operation

    The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

    Technical Specifications

    • Breast pump

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Design

      Breast pump design
      Compact design
      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Breast pump
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Breast pad sample packs
      2 (2 Day pads & 2 Night pads)  pcs
      Breast pump body with handle
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      1  pcs
      Standard size cushion
      1  pcs
      Travel cover
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Intuitive assembly
      • Easy cleaning
      • Fully compatible range

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation
      Includes Natural bottle
      Combine breast&bottle feeding

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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