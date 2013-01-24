Home
Great skin protection, smooth shave

MultiPrecision Blade System icon
CloseCut blades
5-direction shaver heads icon
5-direction shaver heads
Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
Aquatec Wet & Dry

Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
CloseCut blades
MultiPrecision Blade System icon

Close shave


CloseCut blades

CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
Long-lasting blades
5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

Maximum performance


Long-lasting blades

For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Aquatec Wet & Dry
Aquatec Wet & Dry icon

Shave wet or dry


Aquatec Wet & Dry

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

What's in the box?

AT600/15
no 1
Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

*Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
iF Design Award 2016
One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
green logo
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

Compare shaver AT600 with our other great shavers

Key feature(s)
  • Skin Protection System
  • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
  • Comfort rings for less friction

Cutting system
  • 27 rotating blades
  • 5 directional movements
  • 1 speed setting
  • 72 rotating blades
  • 8 directional movements
  • 3 speed setting
  • 72 rotating blades
  • 5 directional movements
  • 1 speed setting

Ease of use
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED
  • Personal comfort settings
  • Aquatec Use wet & dry
  • Digital
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED Display

Battery
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

Included accessories
  • SmartClick precision trimmer
  • SmartClick beard styler
  • Travel pouch
  • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
  • SmartClick precision trimmer
  • Travel pouch

