Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.
Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.
Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|