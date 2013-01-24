Home
Great skin protection, smooth shave

Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
GentlePrecision Blade System  

Our specially-designed GentlePrecision blade system protects your skin while cutting extremely close on long, short and flat-lying hairs. The first blade raises each hair up and away from the skin while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

 

Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand*

*Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
iF Design Award 2016
One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
green logo
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

Compare shaver AT610 with our other great shavers

Key feature(s)
  • Comfort rings for less friction
  • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
  • Skin Protection System

Cutting system
  • 72 rotating blades
  • 5 directional movements
  • 1 speed setting
  • 72 rotating blades
  • 8 directional movements
  • 3 speed setting
  • 27 rotating blades
  • 5 directional movements
  • 1 speed setting

Ease of use
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED Display
  • Personal comfort settings
  • Aquatec Use wet & dry
  • Digital
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED

Battery
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
  • 50 min run time
  • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

Included accessories
  • SmartClick precision trimmer
  • Travel pouch
  • SmartClick beard styler
  • Travel pouch
  • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
  • SmartClick precision trimmer

