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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

193V5LSB2/10

3.2

| (5) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount allow your workspace flexibility. it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Compact design saves space

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

5

Reviews

1

23/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good value for money

Good Value for money. brought few months before and comes with 3 years warranty.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor

04/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good result for inexpensive monitor

Picked this monitor a few years ago to match for 1920x1080 resolution with a Depp Inspiron 5570 laptop. Monitor has performed well for general office use. No regrets at all about my purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-03-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-03-04

11/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OK

No user manual and I cannot find it on Philips' Website. All links for this product on the Website to pages that are not available. Can't get online support

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor

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