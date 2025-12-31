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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

19S4LSB5/01

Sustainable productivity

The Philips LED display using PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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with energy efficient LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

  • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)

0.1 watt Soft-Off mode

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Zero mercury content

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

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