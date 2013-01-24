Home
      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 2100 W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Advanced ionic care
      • 6 heat and speed settings
      Powerful drying with 2100 W

      Powerful drying with 2100 W

      This 2100 W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Attachments

        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes
        Nozzle
        14 mm

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Settings
        Cool air setting
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • At the highest speed setting

