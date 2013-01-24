Home
StraightCare Essential

ThermoProtect straightener

BHS375/00
    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 2 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 2 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Keratin-infused plates
      • 2 temperature settings
      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

      Temperature range up to 220°C

      Temperature range up to 220°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.

      2 temperature settings

      2 temperature settings. Lower temperature for last-minute touch-ups and gentle styling. Higher temperature for long-lasting results.

      100 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results more easily and in less time.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      The straightener heats up quickly and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110–240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        180°C / 220°C
        Type of temperature control
        Switch
        Long plates
        28 x 100 mm
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Features

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.