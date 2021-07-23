BHS510
Style with less heat damage*
Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip that results in less heat damage. And lots of beautiful, frizz-free styles and intense shine.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?
The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
The convenient heat resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere, it also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design
Features
Service
Caring technologies
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.