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    Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    CC12/50

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*.

    See all benefits

    Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

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    Join the Philips family

    Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

    10 times more effective than cleaning with water*

    • 2-pack
    • Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving
    • Quick Clean Pod compatible
    Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

    Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

    The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

    Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

    Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

    The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

    Completely alcohol-free

    Completely alcohol-free

    Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

    A cartridge is effective for up to three months

    A cartridge is effective for up to three months

    Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

    Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 6 months

    Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 6 months

    Enjoy up to 6 months of fresh shaving with this cartridge 2-pack.

    Quick Clean Pod compatibility

    Quick Clean Pod compatibility

    The cartridge is compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod.

    Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

    Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* Prevent 99.9%** of bacteria growth

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Cartridge
      2 pcs

    • Technical specifications

      Fits shaver model:
      • S5880/10
      • S5880/20
      • S5880/50
      • S5881/10
      • S5882/50
      • S5882/66
      • S5883/10
      • S5884/35
      • S5884/38
      • S5884/50
      • S5884/69
      • S5885/10
      • S5885/25
      • S5885/35
      • S5885/69
      • S5886/30
      • S5886/38
      • S5887/10
      • S5887/30
      • S5887/35
      • S5887/39
      • S5887/50
      • S5887/69
      • S5889/11
      • S5889/60
      • S5889/94
      • S5898/17
      • S5898/25
      • S5898/35
      • S5898/38
      • S5898/50
      • S5898/79
      • S7731/40
      • S7732/50
      • S7735/55
      • S7782/50
      • S7782/53
      • S7782/57
      • S7782/65
      • S7782/71
      • S7782/85
      • S7783/35
      • S7783/50
      • S7783/55
      • S7783/59
      • S7783/63
      • S7783/78
      • S7783/84
      • S7786/47
      • S7786/50
      • S7786/51
      • S7786/54
      • S7786/55
      • S7786/59
      • S7786/65
      • S7788/20
      • S7788/54
      • S7788/55
      • S7788/58
      • S7788/59
      • S7788/61
      • S7788/82
      • S7882/50
      • S7882/55
      • S7882/65
      • S7885/50
      • S7885/53
      • S7885/55
      • S7885/63
      • S7886/35
      • S7886/50
      • S7886/55
      • S7886/58
      • S7886/63
      • S7886/78
      • S7887/20
      • S7887/35
      • S7887/55
      • S7887/58
      • S7887/63
      • S7887/78
      • S7888/99
      • S8692/35
      • S8696/35
      • S8697/25
      • S8697/35
      • S9502/83
      • S9507/87
      • S9642/37
      • S9647/37
      • S9696/31
      • S9696/50
      • S9697/31
      • S9697/50
      • S9931/20
      • S9932/20
      • S9933/50
      • S9935/50
      • S9936/55
      • S9966/99
      • S9973/63
      • S9973/95
      • S9977/72
      • S9977/73
      • S9982/50
      • S9982/54
      • S9982/55
      • S9982/59
      • S9983/31
      • S9983/95
      • S9985/35
      • S9985/50
      • S9985/59
      • S9985/67
      • S9985/84
      • S9986/50
      • S9986/55
      • S9986/58
      • S9986/59
      • S9986/63
      • S9987/54
      • S9987/55
      • S9987/59
      • S9987/68
      • S9987/85
      • S9988/68

    • Capacity

      Cartridge
      2x 5.41 fl oz / 2x 160 ml

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    • *Test results based on a third-party testing agency, under the laboratory conditions, after 1 minute usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus aureus is 99.9%

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