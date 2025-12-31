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Discontinued

Philips T8010Tablet

CTT8010GY/40

Always in-touch

Built-in a 11" FHD screen and 7000mAh battery, Philips tablet T8010 delivers the remarkable enjoyment at any time. With HD cameras, big storage and more practical design, it will let you capture anything at will that touches your heart.

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Always in-touch

  • Always in-touch

High resolution LCD screen and slim body

The 11 inch FHD high-resolution LCD screen provides clearer images, paired with an 8mm slim body design, providing a silky touch that is simple and pure.

High capacity battery for long standby

Large capacity with 7000mAh Li-ion battery for long standby,

Large memory for smoother use

Built in 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provide ample memory for smoother use, easily meeting your diverse storage needs and allowing you to store freely without limitations.

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