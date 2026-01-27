DST1020/36
Fast and convenient
1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.See all benefits
Eco Mode for reduced power consumption for cost saving and sustainability.
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
Calc-clean for extending irons life
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds
Power up to 1800W enabling constant high steam output
Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.
