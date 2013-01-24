Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.
s-bag® Classic Long Performance
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bags. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Use of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
FC8293/01
FC9067/01
FC9174/01
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.
The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.
The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.
The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.
The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.
Accessory specifications
Suitable for