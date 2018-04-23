Azur Steam iron
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.
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Steam Performance, Guaranteed With our improved Quick Calc Release system 45g/min continuous steam 180g steam boost SteamGlide soleplate Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
up to 180g steam boost blasts stubborn creases
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases
2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
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Easy to use
Soleplate gliding performance
3
stars Soleplate name
SteamGlide Drip stop
Yes Tap water suitable
Yes Power cord length
2.5
m Integrated power plug
Yes Select steam level from handle
Yes Soleplate scratch resistance
4
stars
Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Technology
For all ironable fabrics
Yes
Fast crease removal
Power
2400
W Steam boost
180
g Continuous steam
45
g/min Voltage
240
V Ready to use
2
minute(s) Water spray
Yes
Green efficiency
Product packaging
100% recycable User manual
100% recycled paper
Scale management
Descaling and cleaning
Quick Calc Release
Size and weight
Weight of iron
1.552
kg Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
13.7x16.7x33.2
cm Product dimensions (WxHxL)
12.88x15.33x31.95
cm Total weight with packaging
1.791
kg Weight of iron + base
1.569
kg
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