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2 year warranty

All series

Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

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Azur EliteSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC5037/86

Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

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