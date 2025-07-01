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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC514/46
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All (9)
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
Should I wash my Philips Stand Steamer’s mat/board cover?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
The hanger of my Philips Stand Steamer cannot be inserted into the poles
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer is steaming weakly or irregularly
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
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