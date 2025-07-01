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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Aluminium Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2618/00
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All (1)
Can I adjust the browning level while my Philips toaster is on?
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
Contacting Philips
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