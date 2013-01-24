Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Toaster

HD2686/90
  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
    This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra-long, extra-wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Toaster for different types of bread

      • 2 slot
      • 3 function electronic
      • Black
      • Extra-long slot
      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      Defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just-toasted bread

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      Extra long slots to fit all kinds of bread

      Extra wide and extra deep slot(s) to fit your bread

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Multiple toast settings
        8
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1500  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        152 x 30 x 130  mm
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Housing: metal/plastic (PC/ABS), chrome-plated top
        Colour(s)
        Black, metal and red

