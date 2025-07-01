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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Pure Essentials Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2686/90
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All (2)
Can I adjust the browning level while my Philips toaster is on?
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
Contacting Philips
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