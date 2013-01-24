Great tasting hot drinks
For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting on your kettle and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.
Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.
Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.
Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.
